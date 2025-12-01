Riverbend Awareness Project focuses on Seasonal Affective Disorder - East Idaho News

December’s episode of the Riverbend Awareness Project dives into Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) — a condition that affects countless people each year as shorter days and longer nights take hold.

Zach Warren from Pearl Health Clinic joins the conversation, bringing over twenty years of experience in mental health care to the discussion.

Warren explains that SAD is more than just feeling down in winter — it’s a neurological and biological response to reduced sunlight. The lack of natural light can disrupt sleep cycles, alter brain chemistry, and lead to symptoms like lethargy, disinterest, and persistent sadness. He emphasizes that recognizing these patterns early and seeking help is key.

The conversation also highlights practical steps anyone can take to combat seasonal mood changes: light therapy, consistent sleep routines, and regular movement. Staying socially connected — whether that means attending local events, or reaching out to friends — can make a big difference too.

Ultimately, the message is one of hope and awareness. Seasonal Affective Disorder is highly treatable, and small, intentional habits can bring light back into the darker months.

Catch this and other episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project wherever you listen to podcasts or at riverbendmediagroup.com/podcasts/.