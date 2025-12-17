Severe thunderstorm warning with 80 mph winds in effect for parts of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Severe thunderstorm warning with 80 mph winds in effect for parts of eastern IdahoPublished at | Updated at
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday morning.
According to NWS, the warning is in effect for parts of eastern Idaho until 10:45 a.m. for destructive 80 mph winds.
“Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows,” the alert says. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter.”
A high wind warning will continue through 5 p.m.
NWS says the strong winds will cause hazardous travel with strong crosswinds and blowing snow above 7,000 feet in elevation.
NWS recommends checking local conditions before traveling.
If driving, maintain a safe distance from high-profile vehicles, such as semi-trucks. Look out for fallen trees, power lines, or debris.
Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel with both hands and exercise caution on bridges and overpasses.
