Severe thunderstorm warning with 80 mph winds in effect for parts of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday morning.

According to NWS, the warning is in effect for parts of eastern Idaho until 10:45 a.m. for destructive 80 mph winds.

“Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows,” the alert says. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter.”

A high wind warning will continue through 5 p.m.

NWS says the strong winds will cause hazardous travel with strong crosswinds and blowing snow above 7,000 feet in elevation.

NWS recommends checking local conditions before traveling.

If driving, maintain a safe distance from high-profile vehicles, such as semi-trucks. Look out for fallen trees, power lines, or debris.

Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel with both hands and exercise caution on bridges and overpasses.