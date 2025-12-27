Snowman soup with homemade hot chocolate mix recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

If you’re looking for a fun and festive treat for kids these holidays, you can’t look past this Snowman Soup recipe. It takes my homemade hot chocolate mix to a new delectable level. Ingredients 1 box instant powdered milk

1 6-ounce jar powdered coffee creamer

1 2-pound box Nesquik chocolate milk powder

1 pound powdered sugar Instructions Mix all ingredients together in a large container. Store in a sealed container until ready to use. To make hot cocoa, fill a mug 1/3 full with the mix, add hot water, and stir.

