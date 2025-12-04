Student looks for Good Samaritan who performed a good deed and restored his faith in humanity - East Idaho News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KSTU) — A Southern Utah University student has launched an online search to find the mystery person who restored his faith in humanity after going far out of their way to do the right thing.

Freshman Karson Thomas had left class and was headed to his car Monday when he came home and realized his wallet was left behind in the parking lot.

“I didn’t even realize it was gone until my sister had called me and told me that someone had returned my wallet. So I didn’t even know it was gone until it was returned,” Thomas said Wednesday.

Door cameras are keen to catch porch pirates in the act of stealing people’s packages, but this time, a camera at Thomas’ parents’ St. George home caught a porch provider.

Thomas estimated he had been without his wallet for about an hour, and since St. George was a 50-minute drive from school, he believes the Good Samaritan must have decided right away to return the wallet.

In the video, the unidentified person can be seen nervously approaching the door with Thomas’ wallet.

“It really put in perspective that even though they might not have felt comfortable returning it and driving all the way down, they still knew it was the right thing to do and they still did it anyway,” said Thomas.

Almost immediately, Thomas posted the video to social media as he sought to learn the identity of the mystery person. But it didn’t take long for someone to comment that the story of someone doing the right thing couldn’t be true in this day and age.

“Someone was saying … I think this is AI. And that actually surprised me so bad because I was like, this is not AI. I downloaded this off my Ring camera. This is a real-life thing!” Thomas said.

Thomas and his band of online detectives have leads on who this Good Samaritan is, even coming up with a name. They’re pretty sure that, like Thomas, the person is also a student at Southern Utah University.

“I have a picture of my girlfriend in (the wallet), and it is very important to me,” Thomas shared. “She gave it to me on our first date … if I lost that, I don’t know what I would do.

“Usually, you don’t see people doing that, and it really restored my faith in humanity and the people around me.”