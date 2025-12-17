Teton County Search and Rescue gifted $75,000 for new rapid response truck - East Idaho News

VICTOR — Teton County Search and Rescue was awarded $75,000 from a local organization to purchase a rapid response rescue truck.

The Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation awarded to the money to “significantly improve the team’s ability to reach people in distress when every minute counts.”

According to a news release from The Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation, Teton County Search and Rescue has seen its mission load nearly triple over the last five years, rising from eight to 21 rescues annually.

“Winter accounts for almost half of all calls, when deep snow, tight trailheads, and limited parking slow deployment,” the release states. “The new truck directly addresses these challenges by allowing rescuers to move faster and more safely into the backcountry.”

The rapid response unit can carry two snowmobiles, volunteer rescuers and lifesaving medical equipment, eliminating delays caused by connecting and maneuvering tow-behind trailers.

“Its compact flat-deck design allows crews to access rugged or congested trailheads where trailers struggle, speeding time to the scene and improving patient survival,” the release states. “The truck will serve as a dedicated quick response platform for the 34 trained volunteer rescuers who are on call every hour, every day of the year.”

The Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation states that it has stepped forward to ensure that volunteers have the necessary tools to protect residents and visitors throughout Teton Valley.

“This rapid response truck is a strategic investment that enhances rescue speed, safety, and capability across Teton Valley,” said Lindsay Rachelefsky, director of the Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation, in the release. “We are grateful for the dedication of these volunteers and proud to help ensure they have the equipment needed to save lives.

According to the release, the gift reflects the TRRF’s ongoing commitment to strengthening first responder readiness in the communities it calls home.

“The rapid response truck is an asset that dramatically strengthens our ability to reach people in distress quickly, especially during emergencies when minutes matter most,” says Lauren Vu, executive director of the Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue Foundation. “With call volume rising and winter conditions creating real barriers, this gift will make a direct difference in rescue outcomes across the valley.”