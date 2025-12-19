These local restaurants are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Do you want to enjoy the holidays without the added stress of cooking?

While many restaurants are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, quite a few are open! Here is a list of places ready to welcome you for the holidays.

Do you know other places that are open or offering great deals for the holidays? List them in the comments or email us at news@eastidahonews.com.

Idaho Falls/Ammon

Jakers Bar & Grill. Jakers is closed on Christmas Day, but on Christmas Eve, it is offering a Double R Ranch Prime Rib dinner, along with their normal dinner menu. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (208) 524-5240 to make reservations. Walk-ins are welcome.

Pocatello/Chubbuck

Applebee’s. The bar and grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but it will be closed on Christmas.

Rexburg

Denny’s. The diner will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Blackfoot

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi. This steakhouse and sushi restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

American Falls

China City Restaurant. This restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ririe

Farmhouse Table at 7N Ranch. The restaurant will be open for reservations only on Christmas Eve from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.

Driggs