Two Challis men sentenced for selling and and facilitating illegal hunts - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two Challis men were sentenced for violating federal wildlife law in 2024.

Jerrod Randall Farr, 54, and Michael Timothy Scott, 68, were sentenced in United States District Court for the District of Idaho for Lacey Act wildlife violations, U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Monday.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Lacey Act “prohibits the importation, exportation, transportation, sale, receipt, acquisition, or purchase of any fish or wildlife or plant taken, possessed, transported, or sold in violation of any law, treaty, or regulation of the United States or any Indian tribal law, or foreign law.”

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says in 2024, Farr, a licensed outfitter and guide, was indicted on five counts: two counts of Lacey Act violations, two counts of providing false or fictitious information to a Forest Service officer, and one count of conducting work activity without a special-use authorization.

Scott, a former licensed outfitter and currently licensed guide, was indicted on two counts of Lacey Act violations.

According to court documents, Farr pleaded guilty to one Class A misdemeanor count of violating the Lacey Act on June 23, 2025, and Scott pleaded guilty to one Class A misdemeanor Lacey Act count.

Farr, the owner and outfitter for White Cloud Outfitters, sold and organized Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep hunts that occurred in an area of the Salmon-Challis National Forest that is closed to commercial guiding, and Scott, a guide for White Cloud Outfitters, illegally guided those hunts. Bighorn sheep were transported to Idaho, Utah and Alaska.

On Nov. 6, Farr was sentenced to two years of probation, where he is prohibited from hunting, accompanying hunters in the field, outfitting or guiding hunters, and profiting from outfitting or guiding hunters.

Judge David C. Nye also ordered that Farr pay a fine of $9,500, payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, and $15,000 in restitution, payable to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

On Nov. 24, Scott was sentenced to four years of probation, during which he is prohibited from hunting, accompanying hunters in the field, outfitting or guiding hunters, and profiting from outfitting or guiding hunters.

Nye also ordered Scott to pay a fine of $9,500, payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, and $15,000 in restitution, payable to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Idaho Fish and Game, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Paskett and Christian Nafzger prosecuted the case.