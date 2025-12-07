Two-vehicle injury crash in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two drivers were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The crash occurred at abouty 8:45 a.m. at milepost 315 on U.S. Highway 20, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

A 44-year-old female from Idaho Falls was traveling eastbound on US-20 at the Ucon overpass in a 2012 Toyota Tundra. The driver lost control, rolled through the median into the westbound lanes, and struck a 2024 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 64-year-old female from Rigby, according to ISP.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Officials want to remind the public to wear their seatbelts and be aware of the possibility of black ice and slick conditions during this winter season.

The westbound lanes of US-20 were blocked for approximately 3 hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.