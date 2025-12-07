Utah man dies two weeks after being hit by car in Twin Falls - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — An 80-year-old Utah man who was struck by a vehicle in Twin Falls last month has died from his injuries, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said the pedestrian passed away at the hospital at 8:06 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The crash happened on Nov. 14 around 8:56 p.m. on Blue Lakes Boulevard near North College Road. Investigators say a Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 43-year-old man with a 45-year-old female passenger — both from Twin Falls — was traveling southbound when it struck the man, who was from Layton, Utah, and was in the roadway.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

The occupants of the Impala were wearing seatbelts. Southbound lanes of Blue Lakes Boulevard were blocked for roughly two hours while emergency crews responded.

Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Police Department and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.