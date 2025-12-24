WATCH: Muddy 'kablooey' at Biscuit Basin after 2024's big explosion - East Idaho News

The following is taken from information posted by the U.S. Geological Survey on social media.

Morning “kablooey” at Black Diamond Pool, Biscuit Basin, Yellowstone National Park!

This pool was the site of a hydrothermal explosion that wrecked a boardwalk and threw rocks and mud several hundred feet into the air on July 23, 2024.

Ever since that time, dirty eruptions reaching up to 30 to 40 feet in height have occurred sporadically from the pool. Biscuit Basin has been closed to visitors due to the damage and the potential for additional hazardous activity.

This past summer, a new camera and seismic/acoustic monitoring station were installed in Biscuit Basin. These instruments, along with temperature sensors maintained by the Yellowstone National Park Geology Program, provide better ability to detect and characterize these eruptions. Over the past few weeks there have been several such events, mostly at night or when the camera was obscured by ice — they were audible, but not visible.

This morning (Dec. 20), however, we got a nice, clear view of one of these dirty eruptions under bright blue skies with the surroundings covered in snow (ah, winter in Yellowstone!), a great example of the style of activity that has been occurring at Black Diamond Pool over the past 19 months!