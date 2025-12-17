Wind wreaks havoc in eastern Idaho; multiple power lines damaged - East Idaho News

Wind wreaks havoc in eastern Idaho; multiple power lines damagedPublished at | Updated at
ABERDEEN — As strong winds blow through eastern Idaho, some people are losing power, and authorities are warning the public to avoid the area west of Aberdeen.
At 11:30 a.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office put out a post on Facebook, informing the public that “multiple” power lines are damaged. It’s unclear how extensive this damage is.
The Pocatello Police Department also issued a news release, saying it had also received reports of storm damage.
“We are receiving reports of fallen trees and downed power lines due to extreme weather. Please use caution when driving and when exiting your home if you are near these hazards,” the release reads. “Police and fire personnel are working to reopen roads and secure affected areas while utilities work to shut off power to impacted lines.”
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday morning, a little before 10 p.m. The warning was in effect for parts of eastern Idaho until 10:45 a.m. for “destructive 80 mph winds.”
RELATED | Severe thunderstorm warning with 80 mph winds in effect for parts of eastern Idaho
An EastIdahoNews.com reader sent us a number of photos showing fallen power lines and irrigation equipment blown into the road. Another reader from American Falls sent in a photo showing damage to a large structure, presumably due to the storm.
Idaho Power’s outage map shows hundreds of customers without power in various places in Bannock and Bingham counties. Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map shows a number of power outages in Madison, Fremont and Butte counties.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when more information becomes available.
See the latest weather and road conditions on the East Idaho News weather page.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.