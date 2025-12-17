Wind wreaks havoc in eastern Idaho; multiple power lines damaged - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — As strong winds blow through eastern Idaho, some people are losing power, and authorities are warning the public to avoid the area west of Aberdeen.

At 11:30 a.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office put out a post on Facebook, informing the public that “multiple” power lines are damaged. It’s unclear how extensive this damage is.

The Pocatello Police Department also issued a news release, saying it had also received reports of storm damage.

“We are receiving reports of fallen trees and downed power lines due to extreme weather. Please use caution when driving and when exiting your home if you are near these hazards,” the release reads. “Police and fire personnel are working to reopen roads and secure affected areas while utilities work to shut off power to impacted lines.”

What to do if you see a downed power line If you see a downed power line, assume it’s live and follow these steps, the Pocatello Police Department says. Police say you should do the following: Stay at least 30 feet away from the line and anything touching it.

Do not attempt to move the line or objects around it.<

Avoid driving over or stepping near water that may be energized.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, stay inside until emergency personnel arrive.

Call 911 or the utility company to report downed lines immediately.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday morning, a little before 10 p.m. The warning was in effect for parts of eastern Idaho until 10:45 a.m. for “destructive 80 mph winds.”

An EastIdahoNews.com reader sent us a number of photos showing fallen power lines and irrigation equipment blown into the road. Another reader from American Falls sent in a photo showing damage to a large structure, presumably due to the storm.

Idaho Power’s outage map shows hundreds of customers without power in various places in Bannock and Bingham counties. Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map shows a number of power outages in Madison, Fremont and Butte counties.

