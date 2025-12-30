Young mom gets a kind surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

McKay, a young mom with a 2-year-old daughter, works more than 50 hours a week—often starting her day before dawn at 5 a.m. and finishing after 3 p.m.

Her coworkers describe her as one of the hardest workers they’ve ever met, someone who quietly supports friends, family, and colleagues whenever she can.

A few years ago, when she had a little more financial breathing room, McKay even bought a full set of new tires for a coworker who desperately needed them. Those who know her say that story captures exactly who she is: the first to step up when someone else is struggling.

But this year, McKay and her husband, who also works long hours and is described as kind and devoted, have found themselves stretched thin. Money has been tight, and when McKay’s car needed two new tires, they simply couldn’t afford the repair.

With her demanding schedule and a toddler at home, the couple has been juggling life with a single vehicle, carefully coordinating their days to make it work.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her with a gift. Check out the video in the player above!