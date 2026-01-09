A new beginning: Chief Tahgee students return to a school built just for them - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — When students at Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy returned from winter break this week, they walked into something they had never experienced before: a permanent school building designed especially for them, next door to ShoBan High School.

For the first time since the school opened in 2013, students are learning in a purpose-built facility with a cafeteria, library, and space to expand cultural and academic programming. Until now, the K–7 public charter school located on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation operated out of rented portable buildings.

In early 2025, the school was awarded a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to construct the new facility, a highly competitive award given to four schools nationwide. Construction began in May, and the building opened to students this week, as planned.

‘This is our new home’

“This is a milestone moment for our students, staff and our community,” said Principal David Mirhadi, a longtime east Idaho educator who was named principal in August 2024, filling the shoes of Dr. Cyd Crue, the school’s original principal.

“We’ve never had a building that truly reflected who we are and what we’re trying to do until now,” he said. “The kids have never had actual drinking fountains or heard the echoes of a long hallway.”

Moving into the new building required extensive coordination while students were away for winter break.

“From our director of school programs, Jessica Wilson, and IT director Lee Barkell to the construction crew from Construction Solutions, teachers, paraprofessionals, office staff and custodians, everyone made a Herculean effort to prepare the building and make the transition as smooth as possible,” Mirhadi said.

Among the most significant additions are the cafeteria and dedicated library space, areas the school has never had before. Plans are also underway to complete a fully equipped kitchen so meals can be prepared on site, supporting healthier food options for students.

“We’re finally able to imagine what’s next instead of just making do,” Mirhadi said. “This is our new home. This building opens the door to expanding our Shoshoni academic and cultural offerings in meaningful ways.”

Culture and language at the center

Mirhadi, affectionately called “Mr. David” by his students, is not Native and approaches his role with humility and gratitude, viewing the position as an opportunity to learn from the community.

“I want to learn all I can about the culture and help maintain a proud heritage of the people who came before us,” he said.

That commitment is reflected throughout the school’s curriculum and physical design. Chief Tahgee operates as a Shoshoni language immersion school, with every student receiving at least one hour of Shoshoni instruction each day.

The school’s teaching is rooted in a seasonal cultural wheel, with lessons closely tied to land-based learning and traditional practices.

Students take field trips to the Fort Hall River Bottoms to pick chokecherries, study buffalo migration patterns, and explore history and science through the rhythm of the seasons. The colors, artwork, and layout of the new building were also designed to reflect cultural values.

The school recently hired a Shoshoni program coordinator and is working to strengthen connections with the Fort Hall community through guest speakers, elders, and expanded land-based learning opportunities.

Looking ahead while honoring tradition

Academically, Mirhadi said, the school has made measurable gains in English language arts and continues to see improvement in math. He credits increased professional development for staff and support from state education facilitators.

Mirhadi also emphasized that the school is funded through the federal Impact Aid program rather than local property taxes. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes contribute about $100,000 annually through a memorandum of understanding to support the school’s Shoshoni language curriculum.

RELATED | Idaho schools on Native American reservations face funding lapse from federal shutdown

Fourth-grade students learn in their new classroom at Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy with teacher Lloyd Jonah (‘Mr. Lloyd’) as the school begins a new chapter in its permanent facility. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

As students settle into their new classrooms, Mirhadi hopes the school will draw Native families not only from Fort Hall, but also from nearby communities such as Pocatello and Blackfoot.

“We want this school to be a source of pride, not just for our students, but for families and the community as a whole,” he said. “Our mission is to keep the school healthy and thriving academically, culturally, and emotionally.”

Mirhadi became emotional reflecting on the move into the new building and the job he has been given.

“This past week has been the greatest week of my time here,” he said. “I may be the principal, but I work for them. It’s all about relationships with the kids and the staff. We’re building minds, intellect and raising great human beings.”

Although the school is now open, Mirhadi said there is still work to be done. Outside signs and landscaping are needed, the cafeteria needs additional cooking equipment, the library needs books, and more Native artwork is needed to be hung throughout the building.

Anyone who can help with cash or other donations are encouraged to contact Principal Mirhadi at (208) 237-2710, ext. 2003.

To learn more about the school and its programs as the new campus continues to take shape, follow Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy on Facebook .