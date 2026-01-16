A woman missing for weeks has been found - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Chandra Goody Martin, a 42-year-old woman missing for several weeks, has been found and is safe, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMMON — A 42-year-old woman hasn’t been seen for several weeks, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding her.

Deputies are looking for Chandra Goody Martin. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and sandy blond hair.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, there are no vehicles known to be used by Martin, and there is no description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Her family reported her missing on Wednesday after several attempts to find her had failed.

Deputies were told that the family had not seen Martin for several weeks, and she was last known to be living in a home near Ammon and 1st Street.

According to the release, Martin may also have been in contact with a friend by phone within the last week, and deputies are working to confirm that information.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin is asked to contact Bonneville County deputies through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.