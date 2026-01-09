Ammon mayor and City Council sworn in during packed meeting - East Idaho News

AMMON — The City of Ammon officially has a new mayor and a new city council member as of Thursday night.

Brian Powell was officially sworn in by his predecessor, former Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti. Coletti did not run for re-election, and Powell won his race with 1,313 votes (95.35%) over certified write-in candidate Sean Calvert Crystal, who received 64 votes (4.65%).

Ammon Mayor Brian Powell being sworn in by former Ammon Mayor, Sean Coletti.| City of Ammon

A new city council member was also sworn in, Nolan Wheeler, who won the race for Seat 2 with 843 votes (54.85%), beating out incumbent Russell Slack, who earned 694 votes (45.15%).

One city council member was also re-elected to seat 4, Kris Oswald, who won the election in a landslide with 1,241 votes (80.90%) over her opponent, Marco Hancock, who received 293 votes (19.10%).

Ammon City Councilman Nolan Wheeler being sworn in by new Ammon Mayor, Brian Powell. | City of Ammon

Ammon City Councilman Jeff Fullmer says the swearing in was a packed house with around 60 people in attendance.

Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com he is excited for the future, and believes the new city administration will work well together, working on city issues like increased traffic and road construction.

“Mayor Powell met with all of the city staff (Friday morning) and helped share his vision and management style,” Fullmer says. “One of the big focuses is on the major roadways and intersections, and working on improvements, and some long-term solutions.”

Fullmer says he is confident the city council will work well together as a “voice for the citizens.”

“(Wheeler) is a lot like the rest of us, in the sense that we are wanting to serve on the council to be a voice for the citizens,” Fullmer says. “It’s a pretty young council, but I feel like we work really well together and we’re pretty united, but not afraid to speak our minds and stand up for the causes and positions we feel are right.”