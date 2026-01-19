Carport fire spreads to home, displacing Pocatello residents - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Residents of a north Pocatello home were displaced Saturday morning after a fire that began in a carport spread to the adjacent house, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Dahl Avenue near Pole Line Road.

Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said the fire destroyed the carport and damaged the home, forcing the residents to temporarily relocate while repairs are made.

Firefighters spray down a carport where a fire started early Saturday at a north Pocatello home. The blaze caused significant damage and displaced the residents, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

“Crews responded quickly to the fire and contained the flames, though it still caused significant damage,” O’Hearn said. “Thankfully, there were no injuries.”

The response temporarily shut down the street as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and secure the scene.

Fire crews remained on scene until around noon Saturday to ensure the fire was fully out and to begin investigating its cause.

O’Hearn said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, the fire department will release additional information,” O’Hearn said.