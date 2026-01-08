Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues statement following meetinghouse parking lot shooting - East Idaho News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued the following statement following a shooting at a meetinghouse Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah:

We are aware of a serious incident that occurred outside a Church meetinghouse at 660 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City tonight as a memorial service was being held in the chapel. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is grateful for the efforts of first responders.

Until more information is available, all questions about this incident are being directed to the Salt Lake City Police Department. We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind.