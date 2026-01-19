Convicted killer from east Idaho 'brutally assaults' prison staffer, IDOC says - East Idaho News

BOISE — A staff member at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution was hospitalized Saturday after being violently attacked by an inmate who killed a man in the Madison County Jail three years ago.

Officials say Robert David Pompa “brutally assaulted” a 56-year-old corporal inside the Boise facility. The staff member was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, where they remain in stable condition.

“Idaho Maximum Security Institution staff immediately secured the crime scene with assistance from officers from the Idaho State Correctional Institution and the Idaho State Correctional Center. The IMSI facility returned to normal status earlier today,” a statement from the Idaho Department of Correction says.

Pompa is serving a minimum of 27 years in prison for multiple convictions. In 2021, he beat 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey to death in the Madison County Jail. Months later, Pompa was charged with felony battery after he attacked a deputy in the jail.

Idaho State Police is investigating the prison attack.