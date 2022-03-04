New details released about attack on jail deputy by man facing murder charge

REXBURG — New details have been released about an attack on a Madison County Jail deputy by a man charged with killing another inmate in the same facility.

Robert Pompa, 26, faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating 62-year-old Eddie Blaine Stacey to death in October. When the death occurred Pompa was in jail awaiting sentencing on a federal felony charge of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A probable cause statement filed this week says Pompa also attacked a Madison County Sheriff’s jail deputy around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 7. Surveillance cameras show the deputy was helping give medication to inmates when he handed Pompa his medicine and the alleged assault began.

“Without warning or provocation (he) began to repeatedly strike (the deputy) in the face with a closed fist,” the probable cause says. “Pompa continued to attack (the deputy) pushing him down the hallway.”

The deputy raised his hands to create distance between himself and Pompa, but the inmate allegedly continued his attack. The deputy grabbed Pompa’s hands and they both ended up falling to the floor.

“(The deputy) attempts to wrap his arms around Pompa to stop any further strikes to the face. At this time another inmate comes into (camera) frame and attempts to grab Pompa’s right arm to prevent him from striking (the deputy) in the face,” according to the probable cause. “Despite this Pompa continues to attack and is able to strike several more times.”

The other inmate was eventually able to grab Pompa’s right hand as the deputy grabbed his left hand. Two other deputies ran in and restrained Pompa, then put him in handcuffs and into a holding cell.

The deputy was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital with a laceration on the top of his head, the brow of his right eye split open and a small cut on his nose, the probable cause statement says. He also had minor abrasions on his hands and arms.

Pompa is charged with felony battery on a peace officer and could serve up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

This isn’t the first time Pompa has been involved in jailhouse attacks. Court records show Pompa was in the Bannock County Jail in June 2020 when he attacked an inmate because the man was a “chow-mo,” a term used in jails and prisons for child molesters.

Pompa also attacked an elderly inmate around the same time who was facing a federal sex offense charge.

A preliminary hearing on the new battery charge is scheduled for March 16.