Coroner identifies man who died in crash with semitrailer - East Idaho News

Coroner identifies man who died in crash with semitrailer

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Bannock crash
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash involving a semitruck and a sedan on U.S. Highway 30 in Bannock County. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
POCATELLO – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving ran into the back of a semitrailer.

Coroner Torey Danner identified the man as Bradley Bassett, 51, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 30, west of Philbin Road in Pocatello, at 3:54 a.m., according to Idaho State Police.

In a statement, ISP said a Freightliner semitruck was eastbound on the highway when its trailer somehow became disconnected from the truck and came to a stop in the westbound lane. The trailer was sitting there when a westbound Mercury Grand Marquis hit it.

Bassett died in the crash. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

Further details about what may have caused the trailer to disconnect or why Bassett was unable to avoid hitting it were not immediately available. Idaho State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

“My thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends during this time of loss,” says Danner.

