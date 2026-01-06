 COURTROOM INSIDER | State issues 59-page response to Lori Vallow Daybell's appeal - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | State issues 59-page response to Lori Vallow Daybell’s appeal

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the state of Idaho issues a 59-page response to Lori Vallow Daybell’s appeal. Nate Eaton discusses the five reasons why she says she deserves a new trial – and how the state responds to her claims.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION