COURTROOM INSIDER | State issues 59-page response to Lori Vallow Daybell's appeal - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | State issues 59-page response to Lori Vallow Daybell’s appealPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the state of Idaho issues a 59-page response to Lori Vallow Daybell’s appeal. Nate Eaton discusses the five reasons why she says she deserves a new trial – and how the state responds to her claims.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.