Fire damages metal shop in north Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters were called to a metal shop in north Idaho Falls early Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported flames shooting as high as 15 feet from the property.

Crews with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded around 12:30 p.m. to the fire at 114 West 33rd North, where two portable storage structures were found burning when the first engine arrived, according to information provided by department spokeswoman Hayli Egbert.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire, with thick smoke and flames visible from both structures. Additional crews arrived within minutes, pulling multiple hose lines and establishing a water supply to contain the blaze. A ladder truck staged nearby to assist with suppression efforts.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and crews remained on scene to check for hot spots and ensure it had not spread beyond the structures involved.

Officials said the buildings consisted of portable storage units, including Connex-style containers with a tarp-style roof and a semitruck trailer placed on the ground.

One of the structures reportedly housed a boiler, though fire officials have not confirmed whether that equipment played a role in the fire, Egbert said.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.