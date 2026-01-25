Former state legislator known across Idaho as 'Mr. History' passes at age 85 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Linden Bateman, a former state legislator and lover of history, died on Thursday at the age of 85.

Bateman and his wife, Deann, were living at Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls at the time of his death. The couple had celebrated 61 years of marriage days earlier.

The cause of Bateman’s death has not been specified.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Deann said she “can’t even begin to talk about” all the ways her husband will be missed.

In the days since his passing, Gov. Brad Little, State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and others have paid tribute to the former lawmaker in public statements. Deann said she is appreciative of all the kind words.

Representative Linden Bateman served Idaho with integrity, humility, and a deep love for our state. Today, Idaho lost a true statesman, and I lost a dear friend. I will always cherish his letters and the passion for Idaho’s history that led him to establish Idaho Day. pic.twitter.com/TK6T2KWQTN — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) January 23, 2026

“I’m pleased,” Deann said. “I’m glad that there are so many comments, that legislators remember him, his accomplishments and what he was like to work with.”

“He always loved his work when he was in the Legislature,” she added.

The Idaho Falls Republican served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1977 until 1986. He successfully ran again in 2009, representing District 33 from 2010 to 2016.

He taught history and government at Bonneville High School for 34 years and was instrumental in the formation of the Bonneville County Historical Society. He also played a role in the creation of the Museum of Idaho.

Deann describes her husband as a “very friendly” man who was always willing to help others. He read a lot and enjoyed his children and grandchildren, she said, adding that his greatest passion was history.

“History was practically his name,” Deann said.

She says living life without her husband will be tough.

“As many years as we’ve been married, and as many things that have taken place during those years, it’s going to be hard,” Deann said.

A photo of Linden Bateman taken from his obituary.

Bateman’s early life

Linden was born on July 11, 1940, in Salt Lake City, according to his obituary. He spent his entire life in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958.

He went on to attend Brigham Young University, where he majored in political science, graduating in 1962. After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he and Deann, whom he had met in college, were married on Jan. 19, 1965.

During the years Linden was teaching, Deann says they lived on 20 acres, where they raised Clydesdale horses. He showed horses at fairs throughout the region and treasured the memories of horse-drawn sleigh rides at Christmastime.

It’s a pastime that Deann says was tied to her husband’s love of history, which he developed at an early age.

“He started hunting and collecting Indian arrowheads when he (was a young boy),” she said.

Deann says Linden told her many times about his mother finding an arrowhead during a family fishing trip. Linden was enamored and started asking questions about where it came from. His mom explained that Native Americans used to make arrowheads.

Later, he asked his grandparents about it, and they started taking him on outings to find more arrowheads. The more he learned, the more he wanted to know, and it became a lifelong passion.

This led him into teaching, and his foray into politics was a natural extension of his interest in history.

A photo of Linden Bateman in 1978 provided by the Museum of Idaho

Bateman’s political career

Bateman was first elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 1976. Two years later, he became a charter member of the Bonneville County Historical Society and served as chairman of the committee that established the first historical museum in Bonneville County, which is known today as the Museum of Idaho.

At that time, the museum was in a small room of the Bonneville County Courthouse.

She remembers her husband taking a leave of absence from teaching when the Legislature was in session. When he returned after the session was over and reportedly told his students “story after story” about what happened.

He stepped down in 1986 after serving five terms, but then filed to run again in 2009 and served another three terms from 2010-2016.

His obituary cites numerous accomplishments as a legislator. One of his proudest achievements happened in 2014, when he sponsored legislation restoring the requirement to teach cursive handwriting in public schools.

“His belief was that knowledge of cursive enables people to read old family letters, journals, business records or historic public documents,” according to his obituary.

Linden later sponsored a bill designating March 4 as “Idaho Day,” which he considered his greatest political achievement. Earlier in his legislative career, he was also a force behind Idaho’s rescinding of its ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The purpose of the law, according to U.S. Congress, was to guarantee equal rights for men and women. Idaho had been among the first wave of states to ratify it in 1972. A proposal to rescind it was introduced by the House State Affairs Committee in 1977. Bateman voiced his support, as explained in the meeting minutes.

“Laws involving relationships between the sexes is an area where reasonable men may differ, such as abortion and pornography laws,” the minutes read, according to Boise NBC affiliate KTVB. “This should be left at the state level. For this reason, (Bateman) would favor rescinding the Equal Rights Amendment.”

In 2016, Linden announced he would not seek re-election.

Bateman’s legacy

Linden received numerous awards and recognition for his teaching and public service. He was especially proud of an award presented by the 7th District Bar Association recognizing his creative excellence in the teaching of American Government.

Museum of Idaho managing director Chloe Doucette praises him for his love of history and his role in establishing the historical society and the museum.

“Linden could tell a story like no one else,” Doucette said. “He inspired countless people with his booming enthusiasm for Idaho and his knack for seeing beauty in things big and small. Museum of Idaho would not exist if it wasn’t for his vision and passion. His legacy and impact will live on forever in our community and at the museum.”

Gov. Brad Little expressed a similar sentiment in a public statement, touting his passion for Idaho history and the role he played in establishing “Idaho Day.”

Little says Linden was “a close friend … and a true statesman” who “served Idaho with distinction for 15 years.”

“He listened thoughtfully, led with principle, and always sought to do what is right. Beyond his service, he was a trusted friend to many and a steady presence, respected by all who knew him. Idaho is better because of his work, and his legacy of character and public service will not be forgotten,” Little said.

Linden is survived by his wife, Deann, and their children — L. Eric Bateman, Kirsten Bateman Dyer and Stefan Bateman — and numerous grandchildren.

Linden’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Parkview Ward, 2051 Emerson in Idaho Falls. Services will begin at noon. His body will be laid to rest in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery.