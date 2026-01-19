Heal your winter blues and release trauma at the 'Seers and Healers Psychic Fair' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been looking to heal your mind and spirit in 2026, this event can help you do that.

Terri Ireland, owner of Healing Hands Metaphysical Store, is hosting a ‘Seers and Healers Psychic Fair’ on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the ballroom inside The Bees Knees Pub, located at 850 Lindsay Boulevard.

“This is going to be a wonderful event, all day long, of healing,” Ireland says.

Participants will be able to attend classes and sessions such as Reiki healing, individual intuitive readers, palm reading and a session with a psychic medium.

“I have hand-selected 13 very special practitioners, and they’re going to be offering all kinds of wonderful healing treatments,” Ireland says. “These are local, very talented, very intuitive, gifted healers and alternative medicine specialists.”

Healing Hands Metaphysical store offers multiple events every year, but this one is their first for 2026. Ireland says the purpose is to help people wind down after the holidays and heal their trauma and stress.

“January is supposed to be about going within and enjoying that it’s cold and dark, and allowing yourself to rest,” Ireland says. “Society urges us to hurry and get busy with new projects, gym memberships soar in January, and people make all kinds of resolutions, and they’re just setting themselves up for failure, because January is about resting and going within, taking a look at yourself and seeing if you’re living an authentic life.”

Information about the event. | Healing Hands Metaphysical Store

One of the classes offered will be a psychic reading session with local medium Ryan Taylor.

“He will be doing a group reading at the end of the day,” Ireland says. “There will also be some group breath work, and some group trauma release healing circles.”

If you’re curious about learning more and attending the fair, Ireland says she recommends trying it out for yourself and keeping an open mind.

“Grab (your) favorite friend, and plan to really have your eyes opened, if you keep an open mind. They will be blown away at the accuracy of the tarot readers; these people are phenomenal that I’ve brought in,” says Ireland. “They will be blown away at how much different they feel after a Reiki session or some acupressure, or a little chair massage. So if they’ve never just taken a day to learn about all these particular kinds of metaphysical/alternative healing practices, grab a friend and come. I think you would really be surprised.”

The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and include one free token redeemable for a class. More tokens are $25 each.

VIP tickets will also be available at the door for $50, which includes 3 free tokens, a welcome gift, and early access to sign-up sheets.

Click here for more information about the event.