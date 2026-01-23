House committee rejects bill to eliminate Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — An Idaho House of Representatives committee on Thursday narrowly rejected a proposal to eliminate the Idaho Commission for Hispanic Affairs.

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, presented a draft bill that would have repealed any mention of the commission from state code, eliminating it completely by July 1.

Scott sat on the interim DOGE task force, named for the now defunct federal Department of Government Efficiency.

“Last year, through DOGE, we started to look at some of these commissions and some of the bloat in government, and this is one that really caught our attention,” Scott told the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday.

She said that Boise-area nonprofit groups, such as the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, could pick up the work of the commission.

The DOGE committee in December questioned the commission’s executive director Annette Tipton, likening the work it does to “DEI,” which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

RELATED | Idaho DOGE Task Force shares potential list of state programs, agencies to combine or eliminate

RELATED | Idaho DOGE Task Force recommends repealing Medicaid Expansion, defunding Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Tipton said that the commission was formed in the 1980s, when “DEI wasn’t even a thing.” She said the programs, such as the student leadership program, is open to all students and has shown a positive correlation with graduation rates and higher education enrollment rates.

The DOGE members voted to explore removing the state funding for commission in a phased approach, the Sun reported, with the idea that it would make it up through private fundraising.

The governor’s proposed budget for the commission is $288,500 in state general funds, according to the state legislative budget book.

There was very little discussion at Thursday’s House State Affairs Committee meeting. Committee members tied in a vote to introduce the bill, which would have allowed it to come back for a public hearing. Having failed to garner a majority support, the motion to introduce it failed and the legislation didn’t advance.

Scott has the option to bring it back and try again later in the session.

The vote breakdown was:

Yes votes:

Chairman Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa

Scott

Joe Palmer, R-Meridian

James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian

Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene

Jaron Crane, R-Nampa

Judy Boyle, R-Midvale

No votes:

Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa

Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls

Mike Pohanka, R-Jerome

Shawn Dygert, R-Melba

Erin Bingham, R-Idaho Falls

Monica Church, D-Boise

Anne Henderson Haws, D-Boise

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.