Idaho Attorney General settles with heating and cooling company over consumer complaints - East Idaho News

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced a settlement agreement with Right Now Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing LLC, stemming from the investigation of consumer complaints regarding business practices.

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, Right Now signed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) which addresses the various concerns and requires a payment of $6,500 to the Office of the Attorney General for its investigative fees and costs.

“I’m proud of the work my team in our Consumer Protection Division has done on this case to put Idaho consumers first,” says Attorney General Labrador in the release. “This settlement safeguards the interests of families and also provides an opportunity for a business to improve their practices within the requirements of the Idaho Consumer Protection Act.”

According to the settlement, Right Now agreed to adopt nine requirements for their business operations, including “transparent disclosure of costs in their advertising, provide hard copies of any contracts prior to beginning any work, ensuring any employees are lawfully licensed or registered, records retention for any complaints received by the company, and prompt refunds and rebates to which a customer is entitled.”

Consumer complaints can be filed at ReportScamsIdaho.com to engage in the voluntary mediation process provided by the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General. Tips and suggestions at avoiding scams and fraud, as well as links to various consumer resources can also be found on the webpage.