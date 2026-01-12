Idaho Falls protestors respond to fatal Minneapolis shooting of U.S. citizen - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Over 200 protestors lined the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration’s recent deployment of ICE agents around the country, and the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen.

The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Wednesday is the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown on a major American city — a shooting that federal officials said was an act of self-defense but that the mayor described as reckless and unnecessary.

Idaho Falls demonstrators protest ICE. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The 37-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of a family member in a snowy residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets and about one mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Similar protests were carried out around Idaho, including in Pocatello.

“ICE is out of control, and our local representatives, Simpson, Risch, and Crapo, don’t even say anything. They just ignore. I call, and don’t hear anything back,” said protestor Jill Gentillon. “Jonathan Ross killing Rene Good was just too much … I just couldn’t stay home today.”

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Another group of protesters said they showed up to represent a more liberal section of Idaho, which is often known for being a deeply conservative state.

“Idaho is a very deeply red state, and it’s important to make sure that we have our voices heard,” said Jay’Lynn Hoffman. “ICE is 100% a terrorist organization, and we will not stand for that in Idaho Falls.”

Though there have been no confirmed recent reports of ICE raids in eastern Idaho, many protestors say they are concerned for those who may be put in danger if one were to occur.

“America was built by immigrants, it’s supported by immigrants, and ICE is going and doing horrific things,” said James Ivan Moore. “Ripping families apart is not what America stands for.”

One protester said she decided to attend the rally due to Trump’s comments at the beginning of his second term.

“We have been horrified by what’s happened in this country since he was inaugurated. He told us that he would be a dictator on day one,” said the protestor, who requested to stay anonymous. “When people tell you who they are, you should believe them.”

One counter-protester attended the rally with a rifle on his shoulder, stating he is there to show another side of the argument. He attends the majority of protests against the Trump Administration to show his support for the president.

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I’m apolitical. These people have to understand, I grew up in the 60s, (and) I remember the convolution going on in our country, and I wasn’t sure what was right or wrong. People I know went to Vietnam, got killed, blah blah blah, it was a mess,” says Michael Armstrong. “I know what I’m talking about … so I’m here to support Donald Trump.”

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com