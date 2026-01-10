Idaho governor fills vacancy in House of Representatives after Rep. Horman’s resignation - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Capital Sun) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Erin Bingham to the seat vacated by former Joint Finance-Appropriations co-chairwoman Wendy Horman.

Bingham is the chief financial officer of Bingham Ventures, “a family-operated development organization, where she supports their financial management and the company’s commitment to community-minded development,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Horman, an experienced and powerful state legislator who has served as one of the architects of the state budget, announced Dec. 19 that she would resign from the Idaho Legislature to accept a position with the federal government in Washington, D.C. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, was named as her replacement as co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee on Monday.

Bingham and her husband, Val, have four children and reside in Idaho Falls, according to the release.

“Bingham is an active member of the Idaho Falls community, staying engaged over the years by volunteering at her children’s schools and serving in leadership roles through parent-teacher organizations and neighborhood groups,” the release said.

In the press release, Bingham said she was honored to represent the eastern Idaho legislative district.

“I sincerely appreciate Representative Wendy Horman for her years of commitment to our state and look forward to building on her legacy of service,” she said in the release. “I am thankful for this incredible opportunity and am excited to get to work.”

Bingham will serve the remainder of Horman’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2026. All 105 legislative seats are up for reelection for two-year terms this year.

When there is a vacancy in the Legislature, Idaho Code states that the political party of the lawmaker who vacated the position will submit a list of three names to the governor for consideration.

“Bonneville County Republicans submitted a list of names to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law,” the press release said.