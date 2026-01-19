Idaho's first black elected official remembers upbringing in Pocatello, time in office - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This episode was originally published on Sept. 28, 2025.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and we’re commemorating the occasion with a look at black history in eastern Idaho.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Delphia Bradley and Les Purce.

Bradley moved to Idaho Falls in 2023 to escape harassment and racism. After operating a meal delivery service, Bradley now has a traveling art exhibit about African-American culture. She hopes to eventually open an African-American cultural arts center in Idaho Falls.

Bradley shares her experience living as a black woman in eastern Idaho.

Purce became the first black elected official in Idaho in 1973 and recently retired as the president of Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. He shares his experiences as a boy growing up in Pocatello and his years in public service.

