Woman finds refuge in eastern Idaho with vegan meal-delivery business - East Idaho News

New meal-delivery business serves popular southern dishes vegan-style

Vegan etouffee with a fried mushroom instead of crawfish is one item available at Delphia Vegan Cajun. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Delphia Bradley has only lived in the Gem State for a month, but she’s already running a business out of a longtime barbecue restaurant in Idaho Falls.

The 38-year-old Seattle woman owns Delphia Vegan Cajun, a meal-delivery service inside Grandpa’s Southern BBQ at 1540 West Broadway. It delivers fresh, organic, plant-based meals anywhere in the state. Items include a vegan spin on etouffee, a type of stew normally served with shrimp, crawfish or chicken. Watch her make it in the video above.

It also offers po’boys (a sandwich from Louisiana usually served with beef, chicken fingers or fried seafood), beignets (a French pastry), vegan wraps and freshly-pressed juices and smoothies.

Bradley opened a similar restaurant in Seattle several years ago. Vegan items are a frequent part of her diet, and she felt this type of service was needed in Idaho.

“I thought it would be interesting to share what I eat personally with the public. I (eat this way) because it’s a good way to cleanse, detox. It’s a way for me to get myself back in shape, and so I wanted to share that with people,” Bradley tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The meal-delivery service is a fundraiser for her nonprofit, Blessings from my heart to your table, which provides resources to victims transitioning out of domestic violence and human trafficking. The two are often related, she says, and her nonprofit provides counseling, legal services and other immediate needs. She also helps victims financially by providing employment at her business for as long as they need it.

Bradley’s cause is a personal one. The woman of African-American descent came to Idaho to escape abuse, harassment and racism in her own restaurant in Shelton, Washington. She says white men employed by her landlord sabotaged and damaged equipment in her restaurant, causing a significant financial burden that made it difficult to operate.

Years of constant attacks made her fear for her safety and it forced her to close, she says.

Though she had no ties to Idaho, Bradley felt “led by God” to come here. In a hotel room on her first night in Idaho Falls, she saw a local magazine article about Grandpa’s Southern BBQ.

RELATED | Local eatery ranked one of the best ‘black-owned restaurants’ in the country

“I called on a day that they were closed, and Miss Loretta Westbrook (who owns the restaurant with her husband, Lloyd) answered the phone. She said, ‘We’re going to do Bible study tonight, so come and stop by.’ I said, ‘Yes, absolutely! We’ll come!'” Bradley recalls.

The Westbrooks treated her to dinner at the restaurant and eventually invited her to set up shop in their kitchen until Bradley could get a place of her own.

Loretta says she felt an instant connection to Bradley, like she was a member of the family. For that reason, helping her out was a natural response.

She says it’s been mutually beneficial to have her work in the restaurant on Monday and Tuesday when it’s closed.

“When you have the ability to help somebody, and you don’t do it, then shame on you,” Loretta says. “Not only are we (fellow) sisters, but we’re God’s people. And it’s like, yeah, this is what we do … and I get some good food (out of the deal).”

Bradley hit the ground running and has continued to make connections with people in the community. She officially launched her business on Dec. 10 and says it’s been a great experience being an entrepreneur in eastern Idaho.

Idaho Falls has been a pleasant location for her to expand the nonprofit, and she wants the business to be a place of refuge for those who need it.

“I think more people will come and flood the area that are very diverse … and they need to feel that they can come here and feel at home. That’s the purpose of Delphia Vegan Cajun,” Bradley explains.

She wants to eventually have her own brick-and-mortar store and have additional locations to deliver meals to customers. She’s grateful to the Westbrooks in helping her out while she works to achieve that goal.

“We welcome all the health fanatics that come our way and give us a try. We’re honestly vegan, honestly healthy and honestly organic,” she says.

To learn more or sign up for a meal subscription plan, click here.

Idaho Falls Chukars hire new manager

Former Major League Baseball player Troy Percival is the new manager for the Idaho Falls Chukars. | Courtesy KPVI

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chukars announced last week Troy Percival has been hired as the next manager of the team.

Percival will join Bob Milacki, returning as pitching coach, and Billy Butler, returning as bench coach, on the Chukars coaching staff.

Percival brings additional Major League playing experience to the Chukars coaching staff, which has been a staple of the team since the move to the MLB Partner League format before the 2021 season.

Percival replaces Dave Clark, who was announced in December as the 2024 first base coach of the Houston Astros. Percival previously played 14 seasons in the Major League, primarily with the Angels, accumulating 358 saves, which ranks 13th all-time.

Most recently, Percival was the head coach at his alma mater, UC Riverside, from 2014 to 2020.

The Idaho Falls Chukars 2024 regular season will begin May 21 against the Missoula Paddleheads. Season tickets are on-sale now at Melaleuca Field.

