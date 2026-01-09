Man arrested for allegedly secretly filming roommates after serving a rider for the same crime - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A 28-year-old former BYU-Idaho student is facing new criminal allegations for a nearly identical crime, only a year after he finished serving a rider for filming his roommates using the bathroom.

Tyler George Morgan was sentenced in December 2023 to a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years in prison by District Judge Steven Boyce for two counts of felony video voyeurism. But Boyce retained jurisdiction at the time, meaning Morgan had to complete a one-year rider treatment program in prison. He was also put on felony probation until September 2027.

Now, Morgan is accused of the same crime again.

According to court filings, an agent’s warrant was filed in Morgan’s 2023 case on Tuesday, alleging that he violated his probation after finishing his rider.

Court documents state that one of Morgan’s roommates filed a police report, alleging that he “videoed his roommate in the bathroom window.”

According to Morgan’s probation officer, Morgan allegedly admitted to this via text message on Tuesday, and also admitted to “placing his cell phone camera in the window of the house bathroom on two occasions in an effort to capture video of one of his roommates.”

Morgan was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail without being able to post a bond. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where Magistrate Judge David Hunt requested he remain in custody until further order of the court.

He hasn’t been officially charged with any new allegations yet, except for the probation violation.

Further hearings have not yet been scheduled.

The first case

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, the first incidents that led to Morgan’s 2023 arrest occurred between January 2020 and July 2020, and again between January 2021 and July 2021.

Tyler George Morgan in 2023 | Madison County Jail

In February 2023, an officer with the Rexburg Police Department met with Morgan, who admitted to using a camera disguised as a wall charger cube and informed the officer that he had first used the camera to record one of his college roommates in 2020.

He stated that he placed it in his roommate’s bedroom while living at Bunkhouse Apartments in Rexburg.

Morgan said he took videos of his roommate, both clothed and unclothed, on several occasions. Morgan also admitted he took approximately 12 videos of the roommate and would later use them to sexually gratify himself.

He then admitted that in 2021, he lived at Birch Plaza with a different roommate and installed a wall charger camera and a different camera disguised as a shower hook in a shared bathroom to take videos and pictures of his roommate naked in the shower.

He again admitted he later used the videos and pictures to sexually gratify himself, documents said.

“As I continued my interview with Tyler, he admitted to having several other victims, which have not yet been notified or completely identified, and performing similar actions on other dates and times in Rexburg and also in different states,” the officer wrote in court documents.