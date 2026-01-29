Man barricades himself in trailer after biting and attacking victim, police say - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A 34-year-old man year old man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly biting another person and then hiding from police.

Jeffery Fredrickson is charged with felony aggravated battery.

According to a news release from the Shelley Police Department, officers and Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a battery around 9:30 p.m. at the trailer court located at 275 West Oak Street in Shelley.

When they arrived, they reportedly learned that the victim and Fredrickson had been involved in a physical fight inside a shared trailer. During the fight, the victim was allegedly bitten and hit before they were able to escape and look for help.

While the victim was looking for help, Fredrickson reportedly barricaded himself inside the trailer and refused to leave or communicate with law enforcement.

“Due to the violent nature of the incident and the potential presence of weapons, additional resources were requested as a precaution,” the release says. “Detectives with the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division and the STAR team responded to assist.”

Detectives blocked off the area, and eventually Fredrickson surrendered after speaking with a family member on the phone.

Fredrickson was then arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail. Further court hearings have not been scheduled. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.