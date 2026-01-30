Only minor injuries after plane crashes and rolls on Palisades Reservoir - East Idaho News

PALISADES — A 74-year-old man survived a plane crash Thursday afternoon, after his wing caught the ground and flipped his aircraft.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a plane crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Palisades Reservoir about a quarter mile from the Alpine Airport.

A caller reported seeing a small single engine plane upside down in the snow out in the reservoir lake bed. Emergency Personnel from Alpine Search and Rescue, Star Valley Fire and Ambulance also responded to the area.

Deputies made contact with the pilot and only occupant, a 74-year-old man from Alpine, Wyoming, who said he was flying low just past the end of the runway when his wing caught the ground during a turn, causing the plane to flip over and land upside down in the snow.

The pilot suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the incident for their investigation.

No further information is available at this time.