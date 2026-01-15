Part of US 26 closed as police handle 'tactical incident' with wanted person - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A section of Highway 26 is blocked off due to an active police incident.

US Highway 26 east of Ririe from the Lane Clark Rest area to Antelope Creek Road is temporarily closed while deputies handle a “tactical incident” involving a wanted barricaded suspect, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Traffic is backed up in the area and drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

Further details have not been released.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene. This story will be updated.