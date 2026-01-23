GALLERY: Blackfoot kicks off 125th birthday with patriotic celebration - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The community of Blackfoot gathered at Mountain View Middle School on Saturday for the first of many celebrations throughout the year to commemorate 125 years since the city’s founding, as well as America’s 250th birthday.

The patriotic program began indoors with music by the Blackfoot High School Band, including a performance of “America the Beautiful,” followed by a formal flag ceremony by American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23.

A reading of the Declaration of Independence was delivered by longtime Blackfoot businessman David Cannon, while the city’s founding document was read by newly elected Mayor Scott Stufflebeam.

Following the indoor program, the celebration moved outdoors to a large community bonfire across the street, where attendees gathered to enjoy hot chocolate and visit with neighbors and friends.

Organizer Heather McPhie said a celebration of Blackfoot 125 and America 250 will take place every month through September.

If you missed the celebration, here are some fun photos courtesy of Bingham County historian Leslie Mickelsen that capture the highlights and community spirit of the event.

Attendees at the birthday celebration sign a copy of Idaho’s “Declaration of Independence.” | Photo courtesy of Leslie Mickelsen.

Newly elected Blackfoot mayor Scott Stufflebeam read the city’s founding document as part of the patriotic event. | Photo courtesy of Leslie Mickelsen

The famous “Spuddy Buddies” courtesy of the State of Idaho made for great photo opps at Blackfoot’s 125th birthday celebration. | Photo courtesy of Leslie Mickelsen

Heather McPhie, organizer of Blackfoot’s 125th birthday celebration visits with Blackfoot Mayor Scott Stufflebeam and businessmen Jerry Gwinn and David Cannon.