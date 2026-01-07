Police investigating accidental gunshot near Rexburg school - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Police are on the scene of an accidental gunshot in a neighborhood near Madison Junior High School.

According to a Facebook post from the Rexburg Police Department, investigators are on the scene of an accidental gunshot in the Millhollow Community adjacent to Madison Junior High School.

Police say the firearm has been secured by officers, and the person of interest is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the post, there is no risk to the public, there were no injuries, and no property was damaged.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Rexburg Police Department for more information, and we will update this story as we learn more.