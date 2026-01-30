Police need help finding missing 18-year-old who may be having a medical crisis - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who reportedly left his work and never came home.

Joseph Haight is 5’5″, 130 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black boots, and may be driving a green 1990 Ford F150 with license plate ID 4BY866U.

According to the Blackfoot Police Department, Haight was last seen on Wednesday, leaving his work at 4 p.m. His truck was reportedly seen, although it is unclear where, and his bank card was last used at Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino on Thursday.

His cell phone is not communicating with any cell service.

Haight required daily medication and did not take any with him. According to police, not taking his medication will cause complications, creating a medical crisis.

If you have any information regarding Haight’s whereabouts, please contact Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.