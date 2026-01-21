Renowned coach and educator to give keynote speech at annual Martin Luther King banquet - East Idaho News

Renowned coach and educator to give keynote speech at annual Martin Luther King banquetPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – David Snell is promoting examples of “kindness in progress” at this year’s Martin Luther King Banquet.
The annual event hosted by the Idaho Falls African American Alliance is kicking off its 19th year. It’s happening on Jan. 23 at the Mountain America Center. There will be multiple speakers and a buffet-style dinner. The keynote speaker is Alfred “Coach” Powell. Powell, according to the IFAAA, is “an internationally celebrated motivational speaker, author, and educator with over four decades of experience transforming communities of color.”
Snell tells EastIdahoNews.com the kindness theme was inspired by his church, Glad Tidings Church of God in Christ, based in Memphis, Tennessee. He watches services online and has attended in person over the years at its Ogden, Utah building. Snell says “kindness in progress” is an attribute the church preaches constantly and he felt it was a timely message in today’s world.
“We have to be more like Christ. We need to be a little kinder toward one another,” Snell says. “It seems like nobody likes each other anymore and so we have to get back to the basics.”
Snell declined to offer any specific point of reference. He says there are numerous things happening throughout the world that show a lack of kindness and he wants that to change.
He cites a recent experience he had with his grandson that inspired him.
“I was in the store with my grandson. The guy ahead of us struck up a conversation while paying for his groceries. He was really friendly and my grandson was talking and laughing with him,” Snell says.
The man later paid for their groceries and Snell says his grandson was pleasantly surprised.
“Grandpa, we didn’t even know that guy and he paid for our groceries!” Snell recalls his grandson saying afterward. “He came home and told his grandma about it. It’s an incident he’ll never forget.”
Snell says the kindness of people in eastern Idaho is one reason he’s enjoyed living here for the last 43 years. It’s also an attribute that Snell says Dr. Martin Luther King demonstrated throughout his life.
Powell’s background
A recent interview with Powell on MSNBC is what led Snell to invite him to be the keynote speaker. In 2020, he and Jim Place started the Social Justice 7-on-7 high school football competition in Ohio.
The hall of fame coach says the program was a response to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others.
“George Floyd really pushed it over the top. There were students talking about retaliation. We didn’t want that (to happen),” Powell says. “In hearing young people complain through their emotions, I realized many of them misunderstood facts about history and we knew we had to do something about it.”
Today, Powell says the camp encompasses eight different high schools throughout the Dayton, Ohio area and is currently the largest passing camp in Midwest Ohio. It’s on track to become the largest passing camp in the United States with expansion into the Cincinnati area this summer.
Powell says students from different schools have interacted in positive ways as a result of this camp. The coaches and speakers have played a significant role in changing the mood for the better.
“Private schools who (initially) wanted nothing to do with it because of the political ramifications … are now hosting it,” says Powell. “They all get together as young people and talk about some of the things that are uncomfortable.”
Although Powell has visited Idaho before, this will be his first time in Idaho Falls. His remarks at the banquet will focus on five pillars surrounding the topic of kindness. He says he’s excited to share it with those in attendance.
Snell is grateful for Powell’s willingness to speak.
Snell says he’s proud to call Idaho Falls his home and he appreciates the community’s support of the banquet every year.
“I love Idaho Falls and I’m excited to be a part of (this event),” he says.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet will begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m. To learn more or buy tickets, click here.