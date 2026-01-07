Rexburg LDS churches boost security after reports of men entering buildings for sexual acts - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Rexburg police have increased patrols around Latter-day Saint church buildings after accusations that men were breaking in to film themselves participating in sexual acts.

Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com there is no open investigation, but officers have increased their presence around LDS church meetinghouses, especially at night.

The increased patrols come as a letter was sent to local church leaders in both Rexburg and Idaho Falls from two regional leaders. EastIdahoNews.com confirmed the authenticity of the emails with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The letters say there is an “ongoing issue” regarding unidentified men entering church properties and engaging in “lewd sexual acts.”

“In some cases, individuals have recorded themselves committing these acts, sometimes involving more than one person, and sometimes acting alone,” the emails say. “We believe these unidentified individuals are entering meetinghouses on weeknights while youth activities are taking place and are engaging in lewd acts inside classrooms. This significantly increases the risk of youth or others being exposed to these situations.”

According to the email, a person was arrested in 2025 for similar allegations, but is not believed to be involved now. EastIdahoNews.com has been unable to locate documentation on the arrest church officials referred to.

“We do not believe the individual who was arrested and charged last year is directly involved in the current incidents, though we believe his prior actions may have contributed to the reemergence of this behavior,” the email says.

As a precaution, temporary cameras have been installed at a meetinghouse in Rexburg to monitor individuals entering and leaving the building. The email also states that police have requested special access to certain buildings when they have a reasonable suspicion of entering. Currently, no church activities are being canceled.

“This situation required heightened awareness of our surroundings and who is accessing our buildings,” the email says. “This also reinforces the importance of ensuring all doors and windows are properly locked each night.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Brett Crandall, the regional spokesman for the church, who has not responded with a comment. Idaho Falls Police spokesperson Jessica Clements says the department is not investigating any allegations of this nature in Idaho Falls. Similarly, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have not reported any active investigations.