'So much grief': Utah family expresses heartbreak after missionary son dies suddenly - East Idaho News

SALEM, Utah (KSL) — A Utah family is facing shock and heartbreak after learning their 21‑year‑old son died suddenly while serving as a missionary.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints confirmed Elder Caleb Martin died in his sleep over the weekend while serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission.

“When we found out that our son had passed away, I just felt like my heart ripped open,” his mother, Jennah Martin, told KSL.

Caleb’s parents said the news was completely unexpected.

“No one expects this kind of news,” said his father, David Martin.

The Martin family is now facing the unimaginable pain of losing a son — and a brother — without warning.

“We were blessed to have him for 21 years,” Jennah said. “His spirit was big — bigger than I think his earthly body could contain.”

David had been serving his mission for about 19 months. He went to sleep Friday night and, for reasons still unknown, never woke up Saturday morning. His family had last spoken with him just two days earlier on New Year’s Day.

“He was happy. He seemed healthy, energetic,” his mother said.

Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, died in his sleep on Jan. 3 from a medical cause that has yet to be determined. He was serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission. | Courtesy Martin family

Jennah said the family does not yet have answers as to why Caleb passed away, but they find peace in their faith.

“No matter what we find out physically, we believe it was his time and he’s in the Lord’s hands,” she said. “God gives, and God takes, and that’s OK.”

Caleb grew up in Salem, Utah, and was known by family and friends for his love of people and life.

“His high-fives, his hugs and his big love,” his mother said.

“Lots of love, lots of energy,” his father added.

Caleb was also a twin. His sister Kylee describes her brother as her built‑in best friend.

“It doesn’t feel real still. I feel pretty numb. I’ve cried a lot,” Kylee said.

The twins received their mission calls on the same day — Caleb to New Mexico, Kylee to Australia. Kylee returned home from her mission in October.

“I want to be more like him,” she said. “I want to be brave like him.”

While the grief is overwhelming, the Martin family said their faith has helped them find peace in the middle of their loss.

“It’s such a mix of emotions,” Jennah said. “So much grief, but also the knowledge that we will see him again.”

The family said Caleb took part in a service project Friday night, helping a family cut wood, and showed no signs of illness. An autopsy has been completed, and they are now waiting for the results.

The Martins said they are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.