Some ski resorts delay full openings due to lack of snow - East Idaho News

INKOM — An unseasonably mild start to winter and a lack of snow have led to a mixed start for the area’s ski season, with some resorts open under early-season conditions while others remain closed or operating with limited terrain as they wait for conditions to improve.

Despite hopes for an early January start, Pebble Creek Ski Area will not open for skiing this weekend due to a continued lack of snow. Although snowmakers have been running around the clock, resort managers say conditions are still not sufficient to safely open the lifts.

“The lift will not be open this weekend, but we are planning on opening the lodge on Saturday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people to get together and have breakfast or lunch,” said Dana Barrow, assistant general manager of Pebble Creek.

Guests are encouraged to pick up season passes, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or Pebble’s popular fries, grab a cold drink, and watch football inside the Rock Bottom as the resort invites the community to come together and support the mountain and do some snow dances while crews continue working toward opening day.

At Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, progress is being made with artificial snow and help from Mother Nature, but full operations are still on hold. Nate Hugentobler said in a social media video update Friday morning that the resort recently picked up about 3 inches of snow at the base and 6 inches at the summit.

Only the Lost Treasure and Bunny Hill areas are open.

“With every inch that falls, we’re getting closer to fully opening, but we’re not quite there yet,” Hugentobler said.

Some regional resorts are faring better. Pomerelle Mountain Resort is open for daily skiing, with night skiing beginning Jan. 2, though early-season conditions remain.

Grand Targhee Resort is open, with multiple lifts running and solid early January conditions following recent snowfall.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is also open for the season, though warmer temperatures may continue to impact conditions at lower elevations.

Weather forecast

Although this weekend is shaping up to be a disappointment for some local hills, the upcoming weather outlook is looking more promising.

Unseasonably mild and wet conditions are expected to linger across much of east Idaho into the middle of next week, with precipitation falling mainly as rain in the valleys, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

However, by mid to late week, colder air is expected to move in, with overnight temperatures dropping near or below freezing and increasing the likelihood of snow — particularly in the mountains — bringing a more seasonable feel and renewed hope for ski areas still waiting to open.

See the East Idaho News weather page for more information.