Starbucks to open first Blackfoot location later this year - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — City officials have confirmed that Starbucks, one of the world’s most recognizable coffee brands, is preparing to open its first location in Blackfoot this year.

According to Travis Allen, the city’s planning and zoning administrator, the coffee chain has an active permit for a new commercial building near Walmart at 1221 Parkway Drive.

The permit calls for a building measuring just over 2,300 square feet, though specific details about the store’s layout, drive-thru features, or opening date have not yet been finalized.

“At this point, we know the permit is active. We don’t have details on when the store might open, but it will likely be this spring,” Allen said.

Founded in 1971 as a small coffee retailer in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Starbucks has grown into a global coffeehouse brand known for its espresso drinks and emphasis on creating a welcoming place for its customers.

The company expanded rapidly during the 1980s and 1990s under former CEO Howard Schultz and now operates nearly 17,000 locations in the United States and roughly 40,000 worldwide.

In recent years, Starbucks has focused on expanding beyond major metropolitan areas, targeting smaller and mid-sized communities with strong demand, steady growth, and convenient access for commuters.

The Blackfoot Starbucks will add another nationally recognized chain to Blackfoot’s growing commercial corridor along Parkway Drive, an area that continues to see new development and increased traffic.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Starbucks’ corporate media office for additional details regarding the Blackfoot location, but did not receive a response by publication time.