Sugar City man accused of downloading violent child pornography - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say they found him in possession of child pornography depicting children in violent situations.

Jacob Morris is charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, an investigator with the Idaho Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) was told about a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip stated that a Google account attached to an IP address in Sugar City had uploaded multiple images and videos of child pornography between June 2021 and April 2024.

According to police reports, the content included sexual content of children between the ages of 1 and 13 years old.

Investigators tracked the IP address to Morris’ home and identified him. They also requested his Google account information and looked at the content associated with it, where they allegedly found 61 items of child pornography, some of which police reports indicate were violent.

On Wednesday, ICAC investigators served a search warrant at Morris’ home, where he was detained and taken to the Rexburg Police Department for an interview.

During a search of his home, investigators say they found a gray Samsung phone belonging to Morris. Investigators accessed more images and videos of child pornography, depicting children between the ages of 4 and 14 years old, on the phone.

Court documents do not indicate if Morris participated in the interview, but state he was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Morris appeared in court on Thursday, where he indicated he would not be able to pay his bail.

Magistrate Judge David Hunt banned Morris for having any contact with minors, along with ordering him to wear a GPS monitor, and banning him from having access to the internet if he is released.

Morris was also required to surrender his passport, and is will only be allowed to travel within Madison, Bonneville and Jefferson counties if he released.

Morris is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21. If convicted, he could face up to 100 years in prison.

Though Morris has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.