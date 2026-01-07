Tender, juicy slow cooker cranberry chicken - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Get ready, because this slow cooker cranberry chicken recipe combines tender and juicy shredded chicken breast with a sweet and tangy cranberry sauce to make your new favorite easy weeknight dinner. Ingredients 3 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts, whole

1 14oz can of whole berry cranberry sauce

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 zest from one orange

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar Instructions Grease the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker. Place chicken breasts on the bottom of the slow cooker. Top chicken with all remaining ingredients and toss gently to combine well. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally. When cooking time is 30 minutes away from being complete, shred the chicken breasts with two forks inside the crockpot. When done, return the lid and continue to cook for the remaining time. When cooking time is complete, remove from the slow cooker and allow the dish to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.

