Teton County search and rescue member dies in snowmobile accident - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A beloved volunteer for Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue, died Sunday after a snowmobiling accident.

Mark Bostleman, a veteran search and rescue team member and advisor, was killed in an accident in the Big Hole Mountains, according to a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page Thursday. The post did not give details on how the snowmobile accident occurred.

“He was a dedicated teammate, a generous spirit, and someone who truly embodied the mission of Search and Rescue,” the post says. “A SAR team member since 2018 and a leading Advisor, he showed up with leadership and humility, grit, and an unwavering commitment to helping others—always ready to serve, train, and support those around him.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Bostleman was also a senior engineering manager at RXSense.

Mark Bostleman | Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue

The post says Bostleman was beloved around the community, even earning himself a designated pizza menu item at Pizzeria Alpino: the Bostleman.

“He will be remembered by his team, friends, and family—not only in Teton Valley but far beyond for his contributions in the field, kindness, humor, and the sense of community he embodied,” says the post. “His absence is deeply felt by his fellow SAR members and the many lives he touched throughout this community. Mark will always be part of this team. In living memory, and in continued service.”