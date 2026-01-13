These Dalmations help provide fire safety training at local events and their owners want to meet you - East Idaho News

MENAN – For Nathan Bronson, the highlight of his experience as an EMT with Central Fire District in Jefferson County is seeing his Dalmations in action.

The Menan mayor and his wife, Mikelle, take their two spotted dogs, Pepper and Polka, to fire safety trainings at public schools and events. With the help of Sarah at Scotch Pines Dog Training near Blackfoot, they’ve trained them to respond to commands. Nathan says the dogs’ reactions at public events make them a great resource.

“They hold (the kids’) attention in ways that adults may not,” he says in a written document given to EastIdahoNews.com.

Incorporating the dogs seems to be effective. Nathan says that at least one child’s life was saved as a result of this training.

“A child who was trained by the dogs was able to get out of a house fire,” he adds. “If we save one child, it’s enough to make it worth the efforts we invest in this program.”

EastIdahoNews.com attended a training at Station 4 in Menan on Saturday to meet the dogs and see how they interact. Watch highlights in the video above.

Pepper and Polka have been a staple at the Bronson’s house since they were puppies. Pepper, a 6-year-old male, was born in Morgan, Utah. Polka, a female, is 3 and was born in Blackfoot.

Pepper and Polka inside the Menan Fire Station | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Nathan explains where their interest in Dalmations came from.

“We’ve had border collies for a long time and we love that breed, but we have a couple horses and the dogs would chase them,” Nathan says. “When we were in the market for another dog, we looked up what dogs are bred to be companion animals to horses and its Dalmations.”

Nathan says Dalmations are known for the calming effect they have on horses. It’s a characteristic that made them a valuable resource to firefighters back in the days of the horse-drawn carriage.

Dating as far back as the 1700s, Dalmations accompanied firefighters to a scene, according to a 2024 industry report.

“Dalmatians were … used to run alongside horses pulling English stagecoaches. When other dogs would run out and try to scare the horses, the Dalmatians would chase them away,” the article says.

In emergency situations, the dogs reportedly “acted as sirens,” barking to alert people the fire brigade was out.

“While on scene, the horses were not comfortable being near fire, so the Dalmatians would stay with the horses to keep them calm. The dogs also deterred thieves from stealing anything while firefighters were busy,” the agency says.

As motorized vehicles came along in the early 1900s, Dalmations were no longer needed in emergency situations. Today, the dogs play a more symbolic role as mascots.

Nathan Bronson with Polka inside the Menan Fire Station | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

As Nathan has observed his dogs’ interactions with their horses, he can attest the Dalmations do have a calming effect. He’s noticed their behavior around the horses is different than other dogs.

“When I had border collies, they’d go out into the pasture and go to the tail of the horse. They were seeing the horse through their prey drive,” Nathan says. “When my Dalmations go into the pasture, they go to the head of the horse. They see the horse … as a friend.”

Nathan says the dogs seem to have a similar calming effect on people. He recalls an instance when one of the dogs sat by one of their young children and sensed that something was wrong.

When Mikelle talked to the child, she learned that he’d had a hard day at school and was feeling sad.

“They (the Dalmations) just seem to key in on emotions and the social cues that we give off,” he says. “That’s one of the reasons why we think Polka will be a great therapy dog.”

Mikelle is a volunteer with Chaplains of Idaho. She’s taken Polka on several calls and says it’s eye-opening to see how people react to her.

“People will open up when they’re petting a dog (in a way that they won’t) just talking to someone,” says Mikelle.

Mikelle says Pepper and Polka feed off the positive attention they get from a crowd during trainings and she enjoys seeing participants’ eyes light up around them.

The Bronsons want to give Pepper and Polka more training opportunities in 2026. They’re asking interested parties to reach out to their local fire department for additional information. You can also visit their Instagram page.