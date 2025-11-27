Get your dog trained or groomed at this Rigby business, and it will return a 'Tailored Canine' - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

RIGBY

Tailored Canine offers training and grooming services for dogs and cats

A dog gets a colored coat at Tailored Canine in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY – By day, Mistie Badders runs a dog grooming clinic in Rigby, but her passion is dog psychology.

The Blackfoot woman opened Tailored Canine Grooming at 3867 East 12th North, Suite 4, off County Line Road in April. It offers grooming and training services for dogs and cats. Badders’ specialty is rehabilitating what she calls “highly reactive, anxious dogs.”

“People often call them aggressive dogs, but I prefer not to use the word aggressive,” Badders tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Her team strives to create an environment where dogs feel comfortable getting washed, groomed and colored. It’s a process she’s developed after years of studying the body language of dogs and how their minds work. She explains the psychology of a dog in the video above.

This dog is upset about getting groomed at Tailored Canine. It has nothing to do with Tailored Canine — it just doesn’t like to be groomed. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Although the business opened in Rigby seven months ago, it operated at a space on Skyline Drive near the Idaho Falls Regional Airport about two years before.

“We moved to Rigby because (the space) was available. It was cheaper, and I love this community that we are centered in right here. We have close-knit neighborhoods on both sides of us,” Badders says.

Badders’ interest in dogs stems back to her childhood. She grew up around them and has fond memories watching her neighbor train dogs in her backyard. The neighbor later let her use the equipment and showed her how to work with dogs.

“Ever since then, I’ve just loved working with dogs,” says Badders.

Getting inside a dog’s head became a curiosity and that led her to become a behavior specialist. She decided to open her own canine salon after visiting other shops and seeing how dogs were handled.

“I said, ‘I need to open a salon that’s a genuine safe space for them to rehabilitate,'” Badders explains.

Another unhappy dog getting groomed. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Badders says mature dogs have the mentality of a 13-year-old and need gentle reassurance. Forcing them to do something is not productive or helpful, she says.

Tailored Canine recently launched grooming services for cats as well.

“We close down our salon (to dogs) on those days because cats can be sensitive to the smell or environment with barking dogs,” she says. “Everything is quiet. We have little cat beds for them to lay on.”

She hopes to see the business continue to grow and would love to franchise one day. Badders looks forward to serving more customers going forward.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 715-1144 or visit the website.

Mistie Badders, second from left, and the rest of the team at Tailored Canine in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Stop by this holiday pop-up market to discover gifts that tell a story

Giving Machine unveiled in Rexburg

Snake River Animal Shelter receives $10,000 grant from Petco Love

Community celebrates completion of new youth residential behavioral health center in Idaho Falls