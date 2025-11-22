Snake River Animal Shelter receives $10,000 grant from Petco Love - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter has received a $10,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love to support its ongoing lifesaving work for pets across eastern Idaho.

Shelter officials say the funding is already making a meaningful impact in SRAS’s veterinary program, helping animals like Shadow, a seven-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the shelter with no home and several health concerns. Shadow was suffering from fleas and hair loss, and during her intake exam, the shelter’s veterinary team discovered she also has pannus — an eye condition caused by the immune system attacking the eyes.

Thanks to the grant, SRAS staff have been able to treat Shadow’s flea infestation, start medication for her eye condition and care for her while she waits for a permanent home committed to her long-term health.

“We are very grateful for Petco Love’s continuous support,” said Michelle Ziel-Dingman, executive director of SRAS. “This investment has helped us provide medical care for hundreds of pets this year — from spay and neuter procedures to lifesaving vaccines and amputations. Petco Love’s generosity has made a real difference in the lives of pets in eastern Idaho.”

Petco Love, founded in 1999, has invested nearly $425 million in adoption initiatives and lifesaving animal welfare efforts nationwide. The organization partners with more than 4,000 shelters, including SRAS, and has helped facilitate more than 7 million pet adoptions. The grant to SRAS is part of more than $12 million recently awarded to local organizations across the country.

“Our investment in Snake River Animal Shelter is part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. She added that Petco Love is also working to reunite lost pets with their owners through Petco Love Lost, a free national database that uses photo-matching technology.

Snake River Animal Shelter has served the Idaho Falls region since 2015. This year alone, the shelter has placed more than 1,000 animals in homes and continues to operate a community veterinary clinic, trap-neuter-return program for cats, a transfer program and a pet food pantry. The shelter also offers free microchipping for family pets.

More information about the shelter can be found at SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.