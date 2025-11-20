Stop by this holiday pop-up market to discover gifts that tell a story - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A holiday pop-up market filled with unique handmade and festive gifts created by local artists is now open. The items are perfect for Christmas, stocking stuffers or even a fun surprise.

The Beaux Cadeaux Holiday Market or “Beaux-tique” is in The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM) lobby at 300 South Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls. “Beaux cadeaux” is a French phrase that means “beautiful gifts.”

The market is an annual tradition that has been going on for almost two decades. This year, the Beaux-tique is open for an extended period, rather than the three days it was previously open.

“The idea is to bring together some really talented artists and artisans from the community and to offer a one-stop shop for really unique, creative items that you couldn’t find other places,” said Amy Thompson, development director at TAM.

Shoppers can find jewelry, pottery, ornaments, textiles, photography, holiday cards and home goods, along with original fine art from the current Society of Animal Artists exhibition.

“I think that people are always looking for something different. If you go to Beaux-tique and you buy something there and give it as a gift, it’s like a one-of-a-kind thing,” Thompson said.

The holiday market will be open until Dec. 27 during regular museum business hours, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thompson said anyone can stop by for free to look around and shop. It’s an opportunity to discover a gift that tells a story.

“If you wanted to walk around the exhibit, you need to get admission, but if you want to come in and shop, totally free,” Thompson said. “It’s just super fun. Definitely stop by. This exhibit is really worth a look, too.”

