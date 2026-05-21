Firefighters: Thornton blaze caused by spread of outdoor cooking fire - East Idaho News

THORNTON — People living near the Thornton fire returned to their homes Thursday as firefighters determined the blaze started when an outdoor cooking fire got out of control.

This comes after the fire completely destroyed eight structures, according to a news release Thursday afternoon from the Madison Fire Department.

The remaining structure of the Thornton Merc after a fire is seen on Thursday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin told EastIdahoNews.com on Thursday morning that crews were still working throughout the area to extinguish hot spots, monitor for fire extension and ensure the area remains safe for the public.

RELATED | 3 structures, 2 outbuildings destroyed in massive fire that led to evacuations

RELATED | GALLERY: Photos from East Idaho News Chopper show devastation caused by massive Thornton fire

The fire was initially called in on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Madison Fire Department sent three structure engines, two brush trucks, two water tenders, two ambulances, and six command vehicles. A total of 44 fire personnel were on the scene, including those from Central Fire District, South Fremont Fire District, North Fremont Fire District and Idaho Falls Fire Department.

As the fire raged, residents of the nearby Wind Willows RV park were evacuated to a nearby stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They remained out of their homes into the evening due to heavy smoke in the area.

A structure in Thornton is seen on Thursday after a significant fire destroyed several buildings. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

A structure in Thornton is seen on Thursday after a significant fire destroyed several buildings. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Miskin said neighbors were allowed to return to their homes Thursday morning as smoke conditions had improved and air quality levels were considered safe. Power and natural gas had also been restored to the area as of Thursday afternoon.